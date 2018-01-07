He tira hou kua whai pōhiri i ngā waiata a Seth Haapu

He tira hou kua whai pōhiri i a Seth Haapu i te mahinga mai o tāna waiata hou, ko "New Wave" te ingoa. Ko tāna, i hua ake te waiata nei i tana ruku ki tana whakapapa me te hītori o te hāhi Rātana e arohanuitia nei e tōna whānau.

"The metaphor of some of the lyrics are, "In the calm before the break you leave me in the wake," and just before it breaks you can decide then do i jump in or do I swim away. It's about embracing those moments, whether it be a challenge or something new that comes along."

He tira hou kua whai pōhiri ki te waihanga i te waiata hou, ko te nuinga o rātou, nānā i ārahi i runga i te hōtaka waiata Māori, i a Pao Pao Pao.

"Through the elements of collaboration we come up with things that we couldn't have done on our own so with them it's never just like I'm mentoring you, it's like they mentor me in ways so it's real tuakana teina."

Ka ora tonu ngā pūkenga pūoro o te whānau Haapu i roto i a Seth. I ngā rā o mua, he kaituhi, he kaiārahi hoki tōna koroua i roto i te rōpu Ngā Reo o te hāhi Rātana.

"Through that being passed down through practice from my parents my grandfather music's just always been something that we've loved and enjoyed and it's been a vessel to share messages through."

Ahakoa kāore anō ia kia whakatau noa āhea rangi whakarewa ai, heoi ka rewa te waiata hei te marama o Poutū-te-rangi.