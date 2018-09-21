He tao ki te rohe o Ikaroa Rāwhiti

Kia tahuri atu ki te rohenga pōti o Meka Whaitiri ki Ikaroa Rāwhiti, ā, kei te mokemoke ētahi kaipōti me ētahi mema ā-iwi i tēnei o ngā whakatau a te Pirimia.

Voter and iwi member Tui Warmenhoven.says, “Politically, socially, economically, it's quite huge because she held those portfolios, and Tairāwhiti being the region, probably with the highest deprivation statistics in the country.”

I pupuri a Meka Whaitiri i ngā tūranga minita tūhono mō te ahumahi ngahere me te ahuwhenua, he umanga nui ki Te Tairāwhiti.

“My concern at the moment is the strength or perhaps of the lack of strength of the voice of and representation of Tairawhiti in parliament,” says Warmenhoven.

Ahakoa te whakatau a te Pirimia a Jacinda Ardern kia tango i ngā tūranga minita a Meka Whaitiri, kei te tautoko a Ngāi Tāmanuhiri i a Meka Whaitiri.

“We stand by our own. Meka is a cousin of mine, and she is an iwi member of Ngāi Tāmanuhiri. Blood is impenetrable. We share whakapapa relationship. We are kin,” says Rauna.

Hei tā Warmenhoven me tautoko i a Meka Whaitiri, ka mutu me whakarite i ngā rautaki ki mua.