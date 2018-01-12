He taiopenga hākoakoa a FunFest mō ngā whānau rawa kore

E whakakore ārai ana te taiopenga FunFest mō ngā whānau kāore e whai pūtea ana ki te kawe i ā rātou tamariki ki ngā papa rēhia me ngā hui taurima i ēnei hararei.

Ka tākaro ake te marea ki te taiopenga FunFest ki Tāmaki Makau Rau. Ahakoa te nui o te papa rēhia, he iti kē te utu.

"There are not many things for free provided for families out there, maybe just the beach but a cool thing like this especially at the beginning of the year is awesome for the kids."



"Usually parents can't afford it but I love this."

E ai ki te kaiwhakahaere a Doug Te Moni, he kaupapa nui tēnei mō ngā reanga whakatipu, ka whai wāhi ētahi whānau ki te hui taurima ia tau.

"Funfest has been the annual event for tens of thousands of whānau through the generations so parents that were youngsters ten years ago they're now bringing their kids through."



Ko tā tētahi wahine, "We've been coming here since we were nine years old."

He mea tautoko te taiopenga nā te tarahiti Trillion Trust, ā, ka whai huruhuru te kaupapa mō te hōhipera Kidz First me te tumu rangatahi, The Rising Foundation.

E ai ki a Te Moni, "Last year, for example, we were able to donate $40,000 towards Kidz First Hospital so we try to make it a win-win situation for everybody the families involved and also the charities and organizations we support."

Ka haere tonu te kaupapa hei ngā rangi okioki, ā, ko tōna whā tekau mano tāngata ka rau atu.