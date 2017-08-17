He taimana, he kākahu, he whakarākei hoki ngā huanga mō te whakaaturanga Miss Rotorua

Ko ngā kōrero mō te wahine rerehua kei roto i ngā kōrero tuku iho o Rotorua. Nā whai anō te nanaiore a ētahi uri o Te Arawa ki te whakatinana i tō rātou tipuna, i a Hinemoa, i a rātou e whakarite ana mō te whakataetae Miss Rotorua.

Ko ēnei ngā puhi o Te Arawa e kawe ana i te mana ātahu ki te pae o Miss Rotorua.

Ko tā tētahi kaiwhakataetae a Shadae Lemon, "I'm excited but I'm really, really nervous."

Ko Shadae Lemon te pōtiki o te rōpu, e tekau mā ono ōna tau, ā, ko tāna e manakohia ana kia tū hei Miss Teen Rotorua, "All the people that have come from families that you don't really get much opportunities like these which was myself. I just want to get it out there for the young people and let them know that anything can happen."

Ko tā te kaiwhakataetae a Te Rua Wallace, kia tapaina koe ki te ingoa Miss Rotorua ka whanake ake te awenga tangata, "Ki te toa te taitara, ka tiro mai te maha o ngā whatu o te iwi ki ahau, ko tāku he arahi i ēnei whatu, i ēnei waewae me ēnei ringa ki ngā kaupapa nui ki ahau, ā, ko ngā rangatahi, ko te taiāo hoki."

E ai ki te kaiwhakahaere a Kharl Wirepa, ko te whāinga matua o te kaupapa ko te whakatipu i te huatau me te tōrire o te wahine.

"Miss Rotorua is going to be a night of crystals, fur and glamour and most of all it will be a night of celebrating the achievement and the prestige of Māori culture."

Ko tā tētahi atu kaiwhakataetae a Kahu Tapsell Bennett, "I think that Māori women are very strong but they're also compassionate at the same time, they're so open and inclusive and they don't put anyone down and that's what I love about Māori women in our culture."

Ka tū te pō whakaari o Miss Rotorua hei te tekau mā ono o Mahuru ki Blue Baths, Rotorua.