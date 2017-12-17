He rua kōiwi hōia ka huraina ki Ruapekapeka

Kua mahura te rua kōiwi a ngā hōia nō Piritana Nui i mate i te pakanga o Ruapekapeka i Te Hiku o Te Ika e kotahi rau whitu tekau tau ki muri.

E ai ki a Alan Halladay nō Te Tarahiti o Ruapekapeka, "He was pretty sure about 2 years ago that the graves were here and it wasn't until Monday of last week that we started digging and confirmed it."

Ka mihi te kaiwāhi whenua nāna te rua i hura, a Jono Carpenter, ki te hapori Māori nā rātou ngā kōrero i pupuri.

"It's an incredibly important part of our history and I hope that Pākeha New Zealand takes note that it was the Māori community that kept the memory alive and introduced the issue to me."

Ko tā Kipa Munro nō Te Papa Atawhai, "Ahakoa he hoariri nā rātou tēnei kaupapa i whakatūria kia tae ki tōna tūtukitanga."

E ai ki a Munro, me whai pōhatu whakamahara te wāhi. Ko tā Carpenter ko te manako, kia whai wāhi te kāwanatanga o Piritana ki te hura kōtahu.

"Kia taea atu ngā whānau katoa e hono tonu ana ki ēnei hōia, te haere mai ki tēnei whenua kia kite ai anei ā rātou tūpuna e takoto ana." - Munro.

"I hope that the British Government takes an interest because we've found your boys and we'd like you to come down and help us take care of them as time goes on." - Carpenter.

E whakaaro ana te tarahiti o Ruapekapeka kia whakahaeretia he whakamaharatanga ki ngā hōia hei te huringa o te kotahi rau whitu tekau mā rima tau o te pakanga o Ruapekapeka.