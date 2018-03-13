He rōpu hou hei kaupare i ngā mahi hara ki Tauranga

He rōpu pirihimana hōu e tū ana ki Tauranga hei kaupare i ngā mahi hara raupapa. Ko ia te tari tuatahi kua whakatūria ki waho atu o Tāmaki Makarau me te Whanganui ā Tara.

E ai ki te Kaikōmihana Pirihimana, ki a Mike Bush, "We're in the middle of a battle with organised crime. We're absolutely determined to make our communities safe and we'll do everything we can to do it."

He whainga nui ngā kēnge motopaika nō Ahitereiria mō te rōpu pirihimana hou whai muri i te kitenga i ētahi mema Comancheros, Bandido's anō hoki ki te rohe.

Ko tā te Mīnita Pirihimana, tā Stuart Nash, "You want to peddle drugs, you want to be part of a gang, you want to be involved in organised crime, we're coming for your money, we're coming for your asset's cause we will not tolerate this in our communities in New Zealand."

He nui ngā mema kēnge kua tereputia ki Aotearoa i te mea kāore rātou i tutuki i te aromatawai mō te āhua o te tangata i Ahitereiria. Ko tētahi o rātou he mema o ngā Rebels e noho ana ki Mauao.

Ko tā Bush, "The impact of some returning offenders does impact upon us, there are a number of gangs that are growing in size that we are concerned about it's the sort of thing we want to nip in the bud before they take hold."

I kimihia te rua miriona tāra o te whakapōauau rehukeka i te tumu herenga waka o Tauranga i te Nōema i muri tonu i te mātaitanga a te peka National Organised Crime Group ki Tāmaki.

"It's got a growing population base and one thing about organised crime is they're all about making a profit so they want to go where there is a good population of people so they can peddle their misery."

Ko te mahi matua a ngā kairapuhara e ono ko te mātai i ngā kaihara raupapa, i te nuinga o te wā he ono ki te tekau mā rua marama te roa.