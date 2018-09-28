He rautaki hou hei whakakore i ngā mahi tūkino

He huinga tumu whakarae tūmatanui e hiki ake ana i te haepapa kia kaupare atu i ngā mahi tūkino whānau me te pāwhera ki Aoteroa. He kawenga tūhono tēnei nā te hēkeretari tuarua a te Minita Take Ture a Jan Logie i pānui atu i te hui ā tau a Te Rōpū Wāhine Toko i te Ora, ki Tūranga Nui a Kiwa.

Ko tā te Hēkeretari Tuarua ki te Minita Take Ture ko tā Jan Logie, “To make sure that we respond better to support victims of domestic violence and help people who are using violence to change.”

Mā tēnei huarahi e kaha ake ai te te mahi ngātahi me kawenga takohanga a ngā rōpū kāwanatanga.

Hei tā te Tumu Whakarae o Te Puni Kōkiri a Michelle Hippolite, “So at the moment we're motivated to work in our own portfolios, this approach of the board of a joint venture approach says we've all got to have skin in the game.”

Ko tā te kawenga hou he tuku kōrero ki te poari e nōhia e ngā tumu o ngā rōpū kāwanatanga tekau arā ko Oranga Tamariki, ko Te Tāhu o Te Ture, ko Te Manatū Hauroa, ko te Manatū Hiato, ngā Pōrihimana, te Tāhuhu o te Mātauranga me ētahi atu rōpū kāwanatanga anō hoki.

Hei tā Michelle Hippolite, “This is about trying to change the way we think about things how we as agencies have to work together.”

Ko tā te Kaikomihana o ngā Ratonga Kāwanatanga a Peter Hughes, New Zealand's State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes, “We work together on the ground and we work together at the top of the system.”

He rōpū Māori motuhake ka whakaritea, arā he māngai hapū me ngā ratonga kaupapa Māori kua roa kē e whakatika ana i ēnei raru.

Hei tā Michelle Hippolite, “We've got to shift from "it's this problem" to actually what might work according to those whānau that experience that.”

Ko tā Jan Logie, “So this is our chance to bring everyone together on the same page with the community being informed by Māori wisdom and mātauranga to be able to turn around our response.”

Hei te tau hou timata ai ngā whakawhitinga kōrero tūmatanui e pā ana ki te rautaki.