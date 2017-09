He rauemi reo a 'Wai Ako' ka whakatairangatia te reo Māori ki ngā kura auraki

He rauemi reo Māori a Wai Ako kua hangaia e Roimata Smail, he akonga reo Māori. Ko tā Smail, ahakoa te taumata reo o te tāngata, me whai wāhi te reo Māori ki ngā whakahaerenga o ia rā.

"Ko tāku hoa tāne he kaiako ki tētahi kura auraki, he English medium school o ngā tamariki e waru ōna tau."

Nā tōna putanga i te pūnaha mātauranga auraki o Aotearoa me te paku mōhio i te reo, ko tāna e whakapono ana, me whai wāhi te mātauranga Māori ki ia kura, ia rā.

"Most Māori children are actually in kura auraki and I'd love for them and non-Māori children to have more of a head start in te reo Māori."

He rauemi ipurangi kua waihangatia e Smail mo ngā kura tuatahi hei ako i te reo Māori mā te mahi waiata.

"I tuhi ahau ētahi waiata tino ngāwari mō ia me ōna tamariki, ā, he mahi tino pai tēna ki ahau."

Ko te paparahi o Wai Ako he whitiata pūoro e hāngai ana ki te rautaki reo Māori o Aotearoa, arā, ki Te Aho Arataki Marau mō te Ako i te reo Māori.

"The curriculum has really great, useful phrases in there and I thought waiata would be a great way to get those phrases out to the teachers and to the children as well."

Ka tūwhera tahi te rauemi me te Wiki o Te Reo Māori, ā, kei te whakamahia kētia ki roto i ētahi kura ki Tāmaki Makaurau.