He rangatahi whai hua

Ko Tiamaaria Wehi te kaiwhiwhi i te tohu Outward Bound. Kei te tautoko ia i ētahi rangatahi kei roto i te pūnaha tamariki, ā, e whai ana ia i ētahi wawata nui.

He ara whati ture, he ara mokemoke anō hoki tērā i takahia e Tiamaaria Wehi, engari kua huri te tai.

"It took me to get locked up to figure out what I was doing with my life, I wasn't going anywhere."

I tipu ake ia i roto i te pūnaha tamariki, me te pūnaha ture. Ahakoa te uaua, ehara tērā i te ārai ki a Wehi, e awhi ana ia i ētahi atu rangatahi e noho taumaha ana.

Ko tā te Kaitoko i te ora, ko tā Nancye Caldwell, "She has been mentoring young people in Christchurch who have been sent down from Auckland and placed in residents and she's done a wonderful job according to the staff down there."

Ko tā Wehi, "Just because I've been through the same pathway as them."

Ko Wehi te kaiwhiwhi i te tohu Outward Bound ki ngā tohu William Wallace, ā, e rei ana ia i tētahi tūranga kaiwhakapari i roto i te ope taua moana.

"It's all about choices and just going for what you love, even if you think you can't get there there's still heaps of chances that you can take to get to where you want to be."

Kei te haere ia ki te hōtaka o Outward Bound hei tērā marama, ko tōna tūmanako ka piki ake tōna māiatanga kia tūtuki pai ōna wawata.