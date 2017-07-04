He rangahau hou hei awhina te taha hinengaro o Ngāi Māori ki te Uru o Tāmaki Makaurau

He rangahau, he korero hōu hoki e mau ana i Te Whānau o Waipareira ki te rongoā i te teitei o ngā tatauranga mō te kino o te oranga hinengaro i wāenga i ngā Māori i te uru o Tāmaki Makaurau. E ai ki te kairangahau matua, ki a Tākuta Tanya Allport, me noho ko ngā kōrero e mōhiotia ana hei tuāpapa mo te aronganui ki ngā ratonga, kaua ko ngā tikanga Māori anake.

Nā te nui anō o te hunga e tahuri ana ki ngā ratonga mate hinengaro i Tamaki ki te Uru i puia ake tēnei rangahau tekau mā rua marama ki muri.

Hei tā Tākuta Allport, "Partially it's a demographic thing, our catchment area here. We have a very high needs population here, we have a young population here. In Whānau house, we offer a very free accessible service, so people do tend to come here, so I think that is the difference really."

Hei ki tā te ringa tohu mo Wai-Research a Tākuta Tanya Allport ehara ēnei hua rangahau i te āhuatanga hou. Ko tā te ripoata he whakatinana kē i ngā nawe kei wāenga i ngā whānau o tēnei takiwā.

"The next step forward really needs some real rigorous research into what kind of services are meeting needs across this area and in which and getting much better at articulating what it is that meets Māori health that is."

E ai ki ngā tatauranga i wāenga i te tau ruamano tekau mā whā ki te ruamano tekau mā rima, neke atu i te waru mano ngā tūroro e hāere ki ngā whare Whānau, rima tekau mā rua orau o rātou he Māori. E ai ki ā rātou he rahi ake tēnei ki tā ngā Māori kei Waitemata DHB i Tamaki ki te Uru.

Mō ngā whānau kei ngā ratonga mate hinengaro, he pū-ono te rahinga ake i tā te Waitemata DHB mo te hunga rangatahi kei raro i te tekau mā iwa tau te pakeke. Mo te hunga pakeke kei wāenga i te rua tekau ki te ono tekau mā whā tau, he pū-toru te rahinga ake.

Ko te kī a Tākuta Allport, e hāngai ana te ripoata ki te maha o te hunga kei te whakamahi i ā rātou tari ratonga engari kei hea te tautoko.

"Not just saying that this is a service for Māori and basing it on nothing other than we say, ‘this is a karakia’, therefore it's kaupapa Māori service, we really have to get a bit more specific on what works."

E mahi tahi tonu ana a Waipareira ki te taha o Waitemata DHB me East Tamaki Healthcare ki te kimi i ngā rerekētanga i wāenga i ngā hapori o Tamaki Makaurau.