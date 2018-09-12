He pūngao kōmaru kore utu mō te marae

E ai ki tētahi pūrongo, e waru tekau ō-rau te hikinga ake o ngā utu hiko mai i ngā tau o te iwa tekau. Nā whai anō tā Whangaehu Marae e tahuri nei ki te pūngao kōmaru.

He tuatahi tēnei i tētahi kaupapa e matapaetia ana ka hora ki te motu, hei whakaiti i ngā nama hiko, hei hanga tūranga mahi, ā hei tiaki anō hoki i te taiao.

E ai ki te māngai o Whangaehu Marae, ki a Hawea Meihana, "It's about us Māori taking back that ownership, sitting back into the driver's seat and leading what climate change looks like for us here at home."

Ko tā te Kaiwhakahaere Tūhono ā-Iwi, tā Kahn Denton, "Fossil fuels are going to be gone soon so what are we going to do then? Our people can be there standing at the front saying we made a change and we'll stand for the change."

Mō te kotahi rau mā toru mano kainoho ki Aotearoa, tekau ōrau te nui o te pūtea ā-whānau ka riro ki ngā nama. E mahi tahi ana a Whangaehu ki a Solar City kia utu kore te pūngao ki ngā marae, ā, kia māmā ake te utu ki ngā whānau.

Ko tā Denton, "For every twenty installs that we do or twenty whare that have our panels, we will give free power for 20 years to marae, kohanga or community centres."

E ai ki te Kaiwhakahaere Mahi Tūmatanui, ki a Eric Pyle, "Here we've got this situation where we can just put solar panels on peoples houses, on marae, on schools, pensioners housing and so on and produce cheap, clean, free electricity forever."

Ka whakangungua ngā rangatahi ki te whakatū, ki te tiaki hoki i ngā papa, me te aha, ko ngā hua ka whai painga ki tua.

Ko tā Meihana, "Putting them on a platform to be qualified and be skilled to install these panels on the roofs is a chance for us to engage rangatahi meaningfully here at the marae."

E whakatika ana a Solar City ki te whakawhānui i te kaupapa kia whai wāhi atu ngā marae huri noa i te motu.