He pūmanawa tautono hei awhina te hunga kia rere tika ai te reo

He mata waitohu hei āwhina i te hunga ako i te reo Māori kua waihangatia e tētahi rangatahi no Ngāi Tahu, he tauira hoki i Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa, e Georgia Bailey-Murdoch. He rauemi i āwhina i a ia i tōna ara ki te ako i te reo Māori.

I hua ake te mata waitohu a Mārama i te kore whai wāhi ki te ako i te reo.

Hei tā Georgia Bailey-Murdoch, "The inspiration for this project came from my grandmother, my Māori grandmother who grew up without te reo and so me and my family none of us can really speak it and sort of me understanding why this was, the colonial history behind this and my investigation into this issue."

He kitenga ā-tohu ki te mata waitohu nei, kia ākina te kaipānui te whakahua tika na runga i te ture reo Māori.

"I think at this point the project needs more feedback and some more work to get it to that next point to really be able to help people."

Ko tā te Tāhuhu o Te Taura Whiri i Te Reo Māori ka taea e tēnei kaupapa te whakawhānui mena koira tā Georgia hiahia.

E ai ki a Ngāhiwi Apanui, "Kei a mātou tētahi tahua rangahau e taea ngā moni te whakamahi ki te whakamātautau i tana rauemi kia kite he aha nga hua na reira ēra tuāhuatanga katoa."

Ko Mārama te kaupapa whakamutunga o Georgia mo tāna tohu pae tahi, ki te whakaaturanga o Exposure i te whare wānanga.