He pukenga waiata hei tā ēnei taiohi toru tekau

He mātātahi toru tekau o ngā kaiwaiata opera i eke ki te atamira inapō he roopu nō Project Prima Volta, he kura e poipoi ana i ngā rangatahi kia eke rātou ki te tihi o te maunga.

He mātātahi e kaha ana ki te waiata. Kua kotahi ai rātou ki te whakaatu i te opera rongonui o Acis rāua ko Galatea.

E ai ki tētaho o ngā kaiwaiata a John Williams Apai "To be on stage it was a big privilege, a big honour to be performing alongside everyone else.”

"It's like a group of all-stars from around Hawkes Bay and it really helps when you sing together you just make music together and it just takes you places.It also takes the audience places as well," says singer Faamanu Fonoti Fuimaono.

Ko te kaupapa tēnei o Project Prima Volta hei whakamana i te taiohi mā te ako puoro.

"These kids have never come into contact with opera before but I think once they do they become hooked because it's a challenge, " hei tā Anna Pierard.

Mā te kaupapa nei e whakatūwhera hoki ai ngā tatau kia whaiwhai ai rātou i ngā mahi puoro.

"There's not a lot of places where you can sing opera you know so that's one and expressing yourself on this level with art is really hard to find as a young person," hei tā Isabella Smith.

He wāhi tēnei kia kitea ai o rātou pūkenga ki te ahurei o ngā mahi a Rehia tuatoru i Te Matau a Māui.