He pukapuka na Ngāti Kahu's i whakaatuhia ngā kōrero tiriti

Rua tekau mā rima tau ki muri i timata ake ngā kereme tiriti o Ngāti Kahu. Heoi ko ngā hua i puta mai, he mea whakamiharo.

Anō nei he hainatanga pukapuka mō tētahi kaituhituhi rongonui. Ko te karanga o te rā, ko te hitori o Ngāti Kahu.

E ai ki tētahi o ngā Kaituhi a Anahera Herbert ki a Te Kāea, “What've done is that we’ve captured it, not only in our own words but in our own mita. It's us tell our own stories so you know it's not being interpreted through other cultural lenses.”

I waihangahia ake te pukapuka 'Ngāti Kahu: Portrait Of A Sovereign Nation' hei kīnaki i ngā kereme tiriti o Ngāti Kahu ki te karo i ngā kōrero hē a te Karauna mō te hitori o te iwi.

Hei tā te Kaituhi Tuarua Margaret Mutu says, “It provides evidence that we have a different interpretation to Pākehā.”

Katoa o ngā kōrero o roto nō ngā kaumatua o ngā hapū tekau mā ono.

Hei tā Herbert, “We orally recorded it, video recorded it and then we had transcripts and they then took those transcripts and corrected it until we got the final, what's in the book.”

Te nuinga o ngā kairangahau me ngā kaipatopato he rangatahi nō Ngāti Kahu, e ai ki a Anahere he mahi nui tā rātou.

“Just like my generation worked alongside our kaumātua and kuia, it's now time for those rangatahi to be schooled and to be mentored so they understand it's not just book learning for them, its life.”

He rua tekau mā rima tau te roa ki te whakaoti i tēnei kaupapa hei painga mō ngā whakatipuranga o muri mai.