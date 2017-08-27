He pouaka māra i para mō te kore utu hei hāpai i te rawa kore ki Māngere

Ki taumata kē te aro o te kaupapa hangarua a ngā rōpū o Papatuanuku Kōkiri Marae, My Backyard Garden Project anō hoki. Kotahi rau ngā māra i para mō te kore utu hei hāpai i ngā whānau rawa kore ki Māngere.

He pouaka kua hangarua hei māra, ko tana mahi ia he hāpai i ngā whānau rawa kore ki Tāmaki.

Hei tā Rereata Makiha o Paptuanuku Kōkiri Marae, "Ngā whānau e ahua pēhi ana i te kore moni, i te pōhara me ērā momo mea katoa, he āwhina i te mahi kai, i te whakatō kai, i te rapu kai ēra momo mahi."

Ko tā te kaiarahi tā Brent Mags, nā te hiakai o te hapori timata ai te kaupapa. I whakamātautautia ngā pouaka mārā hangarua ki te Uru o Tāmaki i tērā tau.

"What was interesting about doing gardens out there is you would motivate families to come give you a hand, but as things were growing there would be more people sitting on the fence or driving past seeing what you were growing and more often than not they would get to the harvest before the families would do."

I te timatanga o Mahuru ka tuku ngā māra ki ngā whānau kua rēhita. I taua wā tonu ka wānanga rātou me pēhea te whakahaere mārā, whakatipu otaota, pēhea te hanga wairākau anō hoki.

E mea ana a Brent, "I see food parcels arriving to these people. We give them vegetables so if you look at things on a grand scale, being able to share knowledge and skills through a project like this benefits many."

"Kotahi rau ki kōnei mō Māngere, ā, ka neke atu ki ētahi atu o ngā rohe o te Tonga nei ki Manurewa ki Papakura," te kī a Rereata.

Hei ringa āwhina, hei kairēhita anō hoki me toro te tangata ki te marae, ki te whārangi Pukamata o My Backyard Garden Project rānei.