He nui ngā kaitono auraki Māori ko te nuinga nō Aotearoa Tuatahi

Tata ki te rima tekau neke atu ngā kaitono Māori ki ngā turu auraki i tēnei kōwhiringa pōti, te nuinga o rātou no te pāti Aotearoa Tuatahi. Ēngari ko tā te māngai take tōrangapū tā Ngahuia Wade he take hira tonu tō ngā turu Māori.

Tata pūrua ngā kaitono pōti auraki o Aotearoa Tuatahi i ngā rōpū tōrangapū katoa ki te kōwhiringa pōti.

Ko tā Pita Paraone, no Aotearoa Tuatahi, "This is the most New Zealand First has ever had. Māori candidates are just as good as non-Māori candidates and this is certainly reflected in our list for this year's election."

O nga kaitono auraki rima tekau mā rua, he tekau mā whitu no Aotearoa Tuatahi, tokoiwa ki te Pāti Reipa, tokowaru ki Nahinara, tokoono ki te rōpū Kākāriki, tokotoru ki te Pāti Opportunities, tokorua ki te Pāti Whakaae Tarutaru, kotahi anake ki ngā Conservatives. Tokowhā ngā kaitono kāore anō kia whakahoki kōrero mai ki Te Kāea.

He pūrua ngā kaitono o Aotearoa Tuatahi ki ēra o Reipa whai muri mai ko Nahinara, ngā Kākāriki me te Pāti Opportunities.

Ko tā te māngai tōrangapū a Ngahuia Wade, "I am not surprised Winston has a lot of Māori. He wants to be considered a mainstream Māori in mainstream and that's fine but a lot of Māori don't."

I ngā tau waru tekau, nā te Kōmihana Motuhake te tono me whakakore i ngā tūru Māori nā te kaha kake o te mana Māori i raro te tikanga whirirua. I tēnei tau ko te karanga a Aotearoa Tuatahi me kaha tirotiro i tēnei kaupapa anō.

Ko tā Wade "I'd be very surprised if the referendum went ahead."

Ko tā Paraone me patai tonutia te pātai.

Ko tā Wade, "Without the Māori seats you do not have an effective Māori voice because you are seven seats down. At the moment, we have what? 23 or 24 Māori in parliament but you take away seven and that's only 15."

I tono a Te Kāea ki Te Kaitiaki Take Kōwhiri mō ngā tatauranga ā-iwi o ngā kaitono ki nga tūru auraki mō te kōwhiringa pōti 2014, 2017 hoki. Ko tā rātou ,"[We do] not have information on the ethnicity of candidates contesting general seats."

*Since this story aired the number of Māori contesting general seats increased and the article has been updated to reflect this.