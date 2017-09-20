He noho kainga kore ētahi tāne ki Pōneke

He noho kore kainga tā Troy rāua ko Joseph i ngā tau tekau neke atu. E kimi kainga rua ana rāua ēngari hei tā rāua ka huri tuara a WINZ ki a rāua.

Ko tā Troy i te wā a ia e whakaatu ana ki a mātau āna pepa te āhua o WINZ ki a ia.

"The next document is stating that I do have somewhat of a leg to stand on in sense of emergency accommodation. It states my history which requires the basics of life which is a house."

Ko tā Joseph Witana, "My doctor tells me all the time, do not get cold at night time because your asthma gets bad. WINZ got my information. Every time I go to medical, they fax it to them and I drop off the form to make sure they get it so they don’t cut nothing."

E ai ki tētahi māngai o Te Hiranga Tangata ki Te Kāea i tuku tono whakaruruhau rātou ki te tokorua rā ki te whare noho pō o Pōneke kia kimi rā anō rāua he whare noho roa.

Hei tā Oliver kōrero, "I stayed at the men's shelter here in Wellington city and a few of my personal belongings were removed from me while I was asleep. I woke up the following morning to no shoes on my feet."

"It is not a very good idea to stay there. I know a few people up there and they do a lot of handover standover stuff," tā Witana.

Kei te āwangawanga te mema mō Reipa a Carmel Sepuloni, ā, e whakapono ana ia ka mahue ki muri te hunga kimi āwhina me te aha, he mahi whakaparahako kē tēnei i taua hunga rā ka huri ana rātou ki te kimi āwhina i ngā tari Hiranga Tangata.

Ko tāna, "I don’t blame the staff that are working in the government agencies. I feel like they have been overly stretched as well and that they are seeing an increase in complex demand by the people seeking their support. I actually blame the government for allowing this culture to develop."

E ai ki a Joseph Witana e rua tau ki muri i tapahia tana penihana ia rua wiki.

"I had to go backward and forwards and do the form things all over again and I can guarantee two weeks later it would be the same thing."

E ai ki Te Hiranga Tangata i poroa ā rāua penihana whai muri i te korenga o rāua e whai pepa ōkawa mō tō rāua kāinga noho. I timata anō [te penihana] i te kitenga o ngā whakamārama.

Ko tā Sepuloni, "This is about the complaints procedure and ensuring that anyone who accesses the support of an integral government department like Work and Income New Zealand, that they're able to actually follow up if they feel like they’re not getting the support that they should have received."

E ai anō ki Te Hiranga Tangat,a e haere tonu ana tā rātou awhi i a Troy Oliver rāua ko Joseph Witana ki te kimi whare.