He mene whakanui i ngā tau 32 mā runga tereina

Nō te rangi nei whakanui ai ngā tau whā tekau o te rerewhenua o Glenbrook i Tāmaki Makaurau. Kei te whakanui hoki te kaitaraiwa tereina a George Ngātai i ōna tau toru tekau mā rua hei tūao.

Kua karangatia te tangata nei ko wahahāmama nō te mea ka rongo koe i a ia i mua noa atu i tāu kitenga atu i a ia.

Nō ngā tau e ono i tupu ake a George i te rerewē, ki te teihana o Glenbrook ki te taha o tōna matua a George Ngātai Sr.

E mea ana a George, "The toys don't get smaller, they just get bigger."

He kaitaraiwa taraka a George i nāia nei hei oranga mōna, ā, he kaitaraiwa tereina tūao āna mahi i ngā rā whakatā ki te whakaoho ake i tōna wairua.

He aha i mau ai ia ki kōnei? Ko ngā tereina nei e ai ki tana, "it's pretty important but bloody marvellous."

Ahakoa kau mene ki te pō te nuinga o ōna ringa mirimiri heoi anō, kei kōnei ētahi e maumahara tonu ana ki a ia e tamatamaiti ana.

"Oh, he was a little bit of a ratbag, but he come right," tā Alan.

Ka mea mai a Don, "Through thick and thin and I mean he's not adverse to climbing into fireboxes and smokeboxes and getting covered from head to foot in soot and all that sort of stuff."

Hei tā te kaiwhakahaere o GVR, John St Julian, "[Since] the early 80s, he was just running around, just a little fella. So he sort of grew up on the railway, lived in the house up the top there."

He ngākau nui tō George mō te rerewē, ka mutu ki tana Māoritanga hoki, me te wawata kia rongo ai tana kōtiro i tōna ihi anō hoki.

"I reckon it's pretty important. I'm not going to push it upon her. If she wants to learn it, by all means, I'll teach it to her. But if she doesn't want to learn, then I'll accept it. As for her coming down here, the same thing."

He aroha mutunga kore tā Geroge ki te rerewē, ā, kei te hikaka i a ki ngā tau whā tekau kei mua i tana aroaro, kia rere tonu ai ngā tereina nei mō ngā rautau e haere ake nei.