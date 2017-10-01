He mate nui ki te kimi kāinga rua mā te mōkai kararehe i te whakamārotanga o te mākete whare

Ko te kimi kāinga rua mā te mōkai kararehe he mate nui ki Tāmaki Makaurau, ā, i te whakamārotanga o te mākete whare tērā ngā pae aru me eke e te hunga kimi whare, hei whakapoapoa i ngā rangatira whare.

Tōna rua tekau mā rua mano tāngata i tae atu ki te taiopenga mōkai kararehe o Tāmaki Makaurau. He mate nui te kimi kāinga rua mā te mōkai i te whakamārotanga o te mākete whare.

E mea ana tētahi, "It's really hard, it's quite a struggle because people don't really want you to come over with a pet or anything like that."

"I've got lots of mates that are in that struggle at the moment, they've got dogs that have been their family pet for years and they don't know what they're gonna do," e mea ana tētahi atu.

Ono tekau mā whitu ōrau te nui o ngā kaitiaki mōkai kararehe ki Aotearoa, ēngari, tekau mā whitu ōrau noa iho ngā rangatira whare e whatūwhera ana i a rātou kāinga ki te hunga rā.

Hei tā Grace Gray o Ark Property Management, "Often when they put the application in, they're not even looked at. As soon as there's a pet that's mentioned the application will be put aside."

E mea ana a Deborah Meleisea o Ark Property Management, "Landlords are finding it difficult because there's nobody managing the risks for them so what we've done is created a programme for a responsible pet owner so that we can show the landlord."

E ai ki a Ark Property Management, ka whai wāhi te kaitiaki mōkai kararehe ki ngā whare mehemea ka mau rātou i ētahi pānui tautoko.

Hei tā Meleisea, "We vet it so it's not just like a human CV where you can say whatever you want on it, we actually check the references, we check the certificates, we check the registration at the council so you know that it's certified."

Ko tā Meleisia, he nui ake te utu rēti o te kaitiaki mōkai mā te tekau mā rima ōrau, ā, he iwa marama te roanga ake a tā rātou nohonga ki tētahi whare.