He manako te hariru ki a Kelvin Davis i kore ai - Tā kaitautāwhi Māori

Kei te whai tautoko tonu te hunga whakakore uruwhenua Aotearoa i mauherea i Christmas Island Ahitereira mai i te Kāwanatanga. He take e pupu ake ana i te wā e tae mai ai te Minita Take Tāwāhi o Ahitereira ki Aoteaora nei ki te hui tahi ki a Winston Peters, Minita Take Tāwāhi o Aotearoa.

Ko Jason Wereta tētehi pāpā, tokotoru hoki ngāna tamariki i tereputia mai i Ahitereira ki Aotearoa i ngā marama e toru ki muri.

Hei tāna, he manako te hariru ki a Kelvin Davis i kore ai.

"Just recently I sent an email to Kelvin Davis and asked questions why? Why did you come over here and give us all this false hope?”

Ko Wereta tētehi o te hunga herehere i te whare tautāwhi o Christmas Island i tūtaki ki a Davis nōna te māngai mō ngā take Ara Poutama o Aotearoaa i te tau rua mano tekau mā rima. Wheoi, mai i tōna ekenga hei kāwanatanga, kua mū te arero.

“He come over there and accelerated himself and now being involved with politics now he's hiding behind closed doors,” i mea atu a Wereta.

“It's a shame because all our people are in there.”

I ngā tau e toru kua hori kua kaha kōkiri ake i ngā mōtika mō te hunga herehere nō Aotearoa i Ahitereiria. Tokomaha he Māori. Nāna hoki i tautoko te whakamatāratanga mā runga waka o Route 501 i ngā tōpito o Ahitereiria, nā te rōpū Iwi n Aus i whakahaere hei whakaohooho i ngā whakaaro mō te ture manemane e takahi ana i te mana o ngā tāngata o Aotearoa.

Kua takato te mānauka i te kaiwhakaū o Iwi n Aus, i a Filipa Payne, “To Kelvin, what I would like to say to him is, "Will he be standing up to Julie Bishop?" Will he be bringing a voice to the thousands and thousands of people unrepresented by a political entity in Australia."

Ko te whakahau a te Minita Ara Poutama o Aotearoa a Kelvin Davis ki a Te Kāea, kāore te kāwanatanga i te tautoko i ngā kaupapa here pupuru, tūwhiti rānei, engari, kei a rātou tō rātou ake mana motuhake. Ka tohe tonu ia i te taha o ngōna hoa pāremata mō ō rātou mōtika.

Kua kōrero kē te Pirimia a Jacinda Ardern i ngēnei nawe ki te Pirimia o Ahitereiria, waihoki ka kōkiritia tonutia i ngā taumata e hāngai ana. Ko tā Davis ka whakahoki īmera ia ki a Wereta.