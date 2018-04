He māmā whai rawa me ōna tamariki e moe ana ki rō waka

He māmā me āna tamariki e toru e moe ana i roto i tō rātou waka i Tāmaki Makaurau, he kore nō ngā tari kāwanatanga i whakaae i te Hui Tanguru ki te tuku āwhina atu kia whiwhi whare rātou. He tata ki te whā tekau ngā whare rēti kua tonohia atu e te māmā, engari auare ake.

Tōna tikanga kua kore te tangata e moe ki roto i tō rātou waka engari kāore he kōwhiringa ki tua atu mō tēnei whānau.

"I have witnessed my children break down crying for nothing and then when I question them it's because they don't get it, they really have no idea why we're in this space right now and what's happening to us."

He kaiako whare wānanga a Mary Moeke, ā, e whai ana ia i tōna tohu kairangi. Kua toro atu ia ki ngā ratonga kāwanatanga mō āwhina, engari, auare ake.

"Because I don't meet their criteria I fall through the gaps and so do my tamariki and as a result we're living in our van."

Kua tuku tono atu ia ki ngā whare rēti toru tekau mā waru mō ia me ōna tama nohinohi i ngā marama e toru kua hipa engari kāore ōna tono i whai hua.

"To be turned down by 38 private as well as non-private real estate agents and landlords has been really disheartening."

E ai ki te heamana o Te Puea Marae Manaaki Tangata, ki a Hurimoana Dennis, he nui kē ngā tāngata whairawa pēnei ki a Moeke kua pākea e te kaingakoretanga ki Tāmaki Makaurau. Ko tāna, ka warewaretia ēnei whānau e ngā pūnaha kāwanatanga.

Ko tā Dennis, "Kore ngā rautaki kore ngā huarahi pai ki te tiaki, manaaki ki te tuahine nei nā te mea he rerekē ake."

There is no strategy for them and no options for families like these because their situation is different.

Anō i a Dennis, ahakoa ka tukuna ngā whānau ki a Te Puea e ngā ratonga kaingakore, ka whai wāhi rātou ki te manaaki i a Mary Moeke me āna tamariki.