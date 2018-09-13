He māmā e āwhero kore ana i te korenga o ngā whare rēti i Whanganui

He rākau ngako te rite o tētahi whāea ki Whanganui e mate ana ki te kimi whare rēti, he āhuatanga e pā kau atu ana ki ngā rau whānau huri noa i te rohe.

Kua rima marama a Jessica Firmin e kimi whare ana, ā, e ai ki ngā rangapū rēti whare, he nui ngā take e ngau ana i te mākete rēti whare i te takiwā.

Ahakoa te āhua marino o te awa, he āhua anō kei muri, kore rawa ia e whakaaro ka pēnei rawa te taumaha.

"It’s just a struggle, there's so many people out there wanting homes needing homes for their whānau but there's just not enough."

Ka hokonā tōna whare rēti, ka panaia ia me āna tamariki ki waho. Kua tono ia ki ngā whare toru tekau neke atu, engari, auare ake.

"I would say every home for the last few months that's been out on trade me on anywhere private just people contacting me yup we've applied for, being told no time after time it's really hard."

E ai ki te kaituku whare nō Ray White, ki a Fiona Callister, he au e pēhi nui nei i ngā whānau maha huri noa.

"It's just a little depressing to be honest just not having the housing for the people in Whanganui."

Ko tā Firmin, "The one thing as a parent you should be providing is a stable home for your tamariki and at the moment I feel like I'm failing that I can't even do that I can't even provide a home for my babies."

Heoi ka kimi kainga tonu a Jessica. Ā, i te pikinga o te utu rēti e rima tekau tāra i te kotahi tau, ko te āhua ia, e kore rā te taumahatanga e hiki.