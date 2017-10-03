He maimai aroha mō te tama i murunga ai te ahi ki Ahuriri

I te ahiahi nei whakakotahi ai te whanau pani o te tama tekau tau tōna pakeke, I hinga i te muranga o tētahi whare kautahanga nei ki Heretaunga, ki a rere ngā karakia whakawatea a ngā kaumatua ki tēnei whare.

He tama nō kōnei. Aurere ana ngā mihi i ngā pae kōrero o te ipurangi ki tōna kura kaupapa, heoi i tēnei wā kāore ngā mana whakahaere i te mōhio, nā te aha te ahi i hika ai.

"Our thoughts are with all the families involved in this tragedy and we are providing support to them and the community at this time," tā te Hawke’s Bay Area Investigations Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Martin James.

"Police are yet to speak with those involved and enquiries are ongoing to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident. Once those enquiries are completed the matter will be referred to the Coroner."

I te mahi a David Jones ki te taha tonu o te whare i wera i te ahi, ka rongo ia i te tioro i puta i te whare.I ngana a David me āna kaimahi ki te tīnei i te ahi heoi nā te kaha o te auahi i aukati i a rātou.

"I heard this noise including the screaming like a "whoomph" and suddenly black smoke, intense black smoke. Within about two minutes the black was absolutely you couldn't see a thing, you couldn't see anything in the workshop. Everybody got it in their eyes in their clothes and in their mouth and that."

Ko te tama i mate tētahi o ngā tama tokorua i whara marika, ko tā te whare hauora o Te Matau a Māui kua neke te tama e ora tonu ana ki te hohipera o Hutt, ā kei te tau te noho i tēnei wā tonu.

Kei te whakawā tonu te ohu pirihimana I tēnei take, ā, te tāea te whakaingoa I te tama kua mate I tēnei wā tonu.