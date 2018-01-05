He maiki roa ka pā atu ki ngā hapori noho moana ki Tāmaki

  • Tāmaki Makaurau

E tekau mā rua mano ngā whare i noho kore-hiko i Tāmaki Makau Rau i runga i te pakarūtanga o ngā ia hiko nā te kino o te āhurangi, ā, ko te matapae a MetService, ka kōripo marama tonu ngā rangi hei ngā rangi okioki.

He rākau hihinga, he pouhiko kua whati, he aukatinga huarahi hoki ka kitea ki Tāmaki i te au o te paroro. 

E ai ki te kaimātai rangi a John Law, "We've seen gusts of wind up to around about 120km p/h at Manukau Heads and yesterday up to 100km p/h at Whangaparaoa so we've had definitely those stronger winds and wet weather as well. It's not the wettest spot, it's not the windiest spot but it's definitely up there as one of the most severely affected areas."

Ko tā Law, he nui kē atu te ua i heke i te rangi kotahi i tērā i heke i ngā marama o Whiringa-ā-rangi me Hakihea.

"As we go through the rest of today we're going to find a few more showers with us but they're clearing away as we speak and we've lost that warning for the Auckland region so things are gradually getting better as we head through the rest of today and through into the weekend."

Ko ngā tai ā Kupe ērā i whakararu i ngā waka kōpiko, i aukati hoki ai ngā huarahi ki Tamaki Drive, Maraetai Coast Road, Northern Motorway me te huarahi o Kohimarama, ā, i waipuke ētahi whare.

"Those king tides plus those strong winds have been acting together to generate the higher seas and helping to cause coastal flooding. The tides are already high thanks to the full moon and we are going to find as we go through the next few days still some high tides but without the stronger winds from the system and the lower pressure hopefully not nearly as much damage to be caused."

E matapaetia ana, ka rere tonu te huarere ki te tonga-mā-rāwhiti, ā, he āwhā, he hau pūkeri anō hoki ka kitea ki te Ika ā Māui me te tūāraki o te Waka o Māui.

