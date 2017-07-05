He mahi taihara te whakatairanga mo te kākano wahine me te kōpū whāngai ki Queensland - Tākuta Mary Birdsall

Me rerekē ake te wahine whare kano, i te wahine whare tangata. Koia te whakahau a tētahi mātanga tiri i te purapura tangata ki ngā tāne takatāpui e rua e kimi wāhine Māori ana ki te whakawhānau uri mā rāua.

Ko tā Mary Birdsall ko te whai kākano, kōpū whāngai hoki i te wahine kotahi, he āhuatanga uaua.

"If a surrogate carries a baby that isn't from her own eggs, it's possibly going to be a little easier for her to give that baby away."

I puta ake te pānui a ngā ipo takatāpui a Baden rāua ko Nelson Marino-Hall kia whai kaituku hua Māori ki Aotearoa.

"They need to find their own surrogate, they can't pay her they can pay expenses around pregnancy but they can't entice her with a new car or 50 thousand dollars so most people have a personal relationship with their surrogate."

He mahi taihara te whakatairanga mo te kākano wahine me te kōpū whāngai ki Queensland.

"In Australia, every state has different rules around surrogacy and in Queensland, you can do surrogacy in certain circumstances but as intending parents, you're not allowed to advertise for a surrogate in Queensland."

Ka whakatika te nuinga o ngai Māori i ngā mate matahua i waenga i te whānau.

"So we see Maori as an underrepresented in the population coming to see us requesting help to have babies."

Kāore ngā mātua whāngai i wātea ki te kōrero ki a mātou i te rangi nei.