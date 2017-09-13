He kupu hahani mō ngā tohu Māori kua uhia ki te waka pirihimana

Kua rere ake ngā kupu hahani mō ngā tohu Māori kua uhia ki tētahi waka pirihimana. He kaupapa whakanui i Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori kua puta kē mai hei tohu kore kiko, kakati anō hoki rā i te mamae mō ngāi Māori e putu haere nei i ngā whare herehere, hei tā te mātanga ture a Kylie Quince.

Ko tā te kaiwhakahaere tikanga a Jill Rogers, "This was an initiative that was set up to show our commitment to Māori and the Treaty. It was a new initiative. It is the only vehicle in the country that's decked out like this, so we're very proud to have here in Counties Manukau."

"Been to Ngā Whare Wātea today and the kids were all over it. It was fantastic, they had a great time," Ivan Tarlton (Ngāpuhi), tētahi o ngā pirihimana.

Heoi, kāre te katoa e menemene ana.

Ko tā Khylee Quince, "The Waitangi Tribunal earlier this year, only five months ago, makes recommendations about the Crown breach of Treaty relationships and Treaty duties, particularly active protection in relation to Māori and the terrible disproportionate rates of Māori offending. This is the first we see from the Police in response to that, so particularly poorly thought out strategy in my view."

Nō te wiki nei puta ai te waka ki Papakura, he kupu whakahē i pupū ake ki te ipurangi. Koia ngā whakaaro o Julia Whaipoti o te rōpū rangatahi Just Speak.

"Putting a kupu Māori on a Police car doesn't seem to form part of any strategy towards reducing the number of Māori we have entering and being processed in the system at disproportionate rates. It's like having a pōhiri to come into prison. Putting a Māori name on a police car doesn't do anything to address the issues."

Hei tā Jill Rogers ahakoa ngā kōrero whakahē, kei tawhiti ngā hua.

"This is a great conversation-starter for people and there will be people that don't agree with what we've done, but I'm really proud to have the vehicle here in Counties Manukau and certainly the response that we're getting indicates that this has been a good move for us."

Hei tā Rogers, kei te whakaarohia wētahi atu ahurea.