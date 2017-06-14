He kōrero taunaha e ki a nei kei te pēhi ētahi tauira, kaiako Māori hoki ki Northtec

Kei te whakarere atu ngā kai-mahi me nga ākonga Māori i Te Wānanga o Te Taitokerau, nā runga i te whakapae, kei te hēngia rātou. He tohe kei te whakatewhatewhangia e te kaunihera o Northtec i tēnei wā, he hanga rite ki ētahi tohe e toru kē kua tae ki te aroaro o Te Tari o Te Kaitiaki Mana Tangata i te tau ki muri.

Ko Kim Ellice tetahi o nga tauira e toru i kawe a ratou nawe ki te tari o Te Kaitiaki Mana Tangata i tera tau.

Hei tāna, "We made complaints surrounding certain tutors that are here at Northtec and are still here at Northtec and our complaints were basically because we were being bullied during the process of our interviews while they would come to Kaitaia and they wouldn't sign off on our placements. And we took it to the level of the ombudsman and we took it to that level about 8 months after we made our original complaints."

Ki te peka o Kaikohe kua whakatakoto a Shamwari i tētahi amuamu ōkawa e hāngai ana ki te takaroa o tana whakapōtaetanga ki te tohu paetahi mo ngā mahi toko i te ora

"I ended up having a baby in the middle of last year and I had gone to see Northtec see if they could work around it or if I should take the year off last year but they said they could work around it. So I met all my sides of the responsibility and they sort of didn't meet their end of the bargain. I ended up not graduating with my class which is what my complaint is about."

Kihai te tumu whakarae o Northtec i watea ki te korero kanohi mai kia Te Kaea engari hei ta Mark Ewen, he take muna kee nga tono kua tae ki Te Tari o Te Kaitiaki Mana Tangata, horekau kee e ahei ana kia korerotia engari kia ratou kua tatu kee. Hei tana, kei te muna hoki nga tutohutanga a nga purongo arotake i te kaupapa whakahaere i enei amuamu engari kei te whakatinanahia e Northtec.

Engari e rua ano nga tono okawa kei te aroaro o te kaunihera o Northtec mo nga heenga ki nga kaimahi me nga tauira Maori. A, e mea ana Shanwari ara ano etahi tauira ki te peka o Kaikohe e hiahia ana kia mohio ai ratou me pehea te tono amuamu okawa.

"Their placements are being mucked up, tutors not being at class and just getting mucked around. They just feel that they're not getting their money worth and their careers and their lives are getting mucked around by Northtec."

Hei tā Ellice, "I know that they have an international support group and they have a tutor solely for that but there's not one for Māori. So where is that considering this is in the Northland. That's my major question, wheres the support for Māori?"