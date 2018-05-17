He kongakonga tonu te tahu putea mō te hanga whare koporeihana

He rongoa hoki te tahua hei kaupare i ngā rārangi roa kia tatara rāno mo ngā whare a te kāwanatanga. Heoi e ai ki ngā kaitaunaki whare ohotata kaare te tuku pūtea i te whakatutuki i te nui o ngā tono mo aua whare.

He hikoi roa mō tētehi whāea me ngāna tamariki e toru. Kaore ia e hiahia kia kite tōna āhua, engari kua whakaae mai ki te kōrero ki a mātou mō ngāna toimahatanga.

“I've been waiting for nine weeks to get to Te Puea,” i mea atu ia.

“I was evicted from my house on the 8th of March, we moved into a motel. We've been here for six weeks and we've been offered two houses.”

Mō tētehi atu māmā, e noho muna ana, tana pēpi, me ngāna tuākana, tuahine, kua ono marama rātou e tatari ana ki tētehi kāinga koporeihana.

“We've been in hardship since May last year,” i kī atu ia.

“I've been here for nearly three weeks and it's been awesome help. My children are more settled.”

I raro i te manaakitanga o te marae o Te Puea me te hōtaka o Manaakitanga e Rua, e tere ana te whiwhi a ngā whānau i tētehi kāinga motuhake i tōna whā wiki.

“Mai i te tau e rua mano tekau mā whitu tae noa ki tēnei tau, 32 ngā whānau kua haere mai ki konei,” Kaitiaki Matua, Hurimoana Dennis.

Ka rahi ake te kāwanatanga i te hanganga o ngā whare koporeihana, e ono mano e whā rau kāinga hei ngā tau e whā. Kotahi mano e ono rau ia tau. Tōna rua rau toru tekau mā whā miriona tāra o te tahua putea tētehi wāhanga kua tohua kia tutuki ai i te kaupapa.

Ahatia e hurō ana ngēnei whānau i te āwhina kia tere ai ā rātou hūnuku ki tētehi whare koporeihana, kāore tonu te hiahia mō ngā momo whare nei e ea ai i te tahua putea.

“That they are going to build thousands of houses each year. We think at least 2, 000 a year are needed just to stop things getting worse,” i kōrero atu a mātanga kaupapa here o Te Ope Whakaora, a Alan Johnson.

Ka neke te whāea me ngāna tamariki e toru ki tō rātou kāinga hei te paunga o tēnei marama.