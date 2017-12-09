He koha moenga mā ia tamaiti mo te Kirihimete

E whai whakaaro nui ana ētahi ratonga hapori i Whangarei Terenga Paraoa mō te tokomaha o ngā iwi e noho moenga kore nei i te takiwā. Kei tōna wiki tuatoru ināianei a Moenga Mō Kirihimete, ā, hei tā ngā kaiwhakahaere matua o te kaupapa - mā hea atu i te moenga hōu hei whakaū i tēnei wāhanga motuhake o te tau.

Mā te aha i te moenga hāneanea e whakamahana ai te wairua Kirihimete ki te hapori o Whangarei Terenga Paraoa.

Hei tā te Toihau Matua o Habitat For Humanity a Carina Dickson, “The response has just been so amazing. So we're certainly not going to say, you know, stop bringing the beds in.”

He Kirihimete anō, he moenga hāneanea te whai mai! Tērā hoki rā te hua o ngā whakapaunga werawera i heke i a Habitat For Humanity i Te Tai Tokerau me Manawa Ora i te uepū hauora o Manaia. He tohatoha moenga mō ngā whānau rawakore e taimahangia ana.

E ai kit e Kaiwhakahaere o Te Uepū Hauora o Manaia a Ngaire Rae, “If people want to help other people out then Beds For Christmas is a good way of doing that.”

Hei tā te toihau matua o Habitat For Humanity i Te Tai Tokerau, tā Carina Dickson - ko te rapu whare mā ngā whānau rawakore kē tā rātou mahi nui - heoi anō te moenga - e hāngai tonu ana.

Hei tā Dickson, “We're in homes of whānau, every day, every week, and so we are aware that there's a pretty great housing need in Tai Tokerau.”

He mahinga ngātahi tēnei kaupapa i waenga i ngā uepū e rua nei, me te huhua noa atu o ngā poari hauora ā iwi, e whakapau kaha nei ki te mau mai i te harinui o te Kirihimete ki ngā iwi o te kāinga

“We actually dropped some goods off to 3 whānau this week - and they were humbled and overwhelmed.”

E au ai te moe i mua i te taenga mai o te pīki whara rā a ngā moe tekau mā rima e haere ake nei.