He kete kai mā ngā whānau pou takitahi

Nā ngā whānau pou takitahi te rōpū o Spirit of Christmas i hanga hei hāpai i te koa me te hari ki ētahi atu whānau e rongo nei i te taumaha i tēnei wā hararei. Tata ki te whā mano tāra te uara o ngā rawa kua kohia e rātou i ngā tau e rima nei, kia ea ai te tohanga o ngā pāhera ki ngā whānau e rima tekau ia tau.

Hei tā te kaiwhakahere a Aaron D'Souza, "Basically when you're a solo parent family you don't have the support of another adult there to help you so it takes a bit of pressure off the parent who has the responsibility of those four or five young kids."

Tokowhitu ngā tamariki a Patricia Hepi-Brown ō Ngāpuhi, "It is difficult I've had to make a lot of sacrifices, kids first then me, we just work as a team, with my teenagers we all have our jobs in the house that's how we get past all the difficult times we've had."

Kei te pīrangi a D'Souza kia hāpai i ngā whānau pou takitahi kia whai wāhi ai rātau ki te awhi i a rātau anō.

He ngākau whakamiha tā Hepi-Brown i te whiwhinga atu o tēnei kete tautoko, "When you look at these hampers, it adds up to like 150-200 bucks, that's money, I haven't been able to take the girls up for like 5 years so that extra $200 bucks is gas money to get us up there."

Neke atu i te kotahi rau whā tekau ngā tūao i hāpai atu i ngā mahi, te nuinga i tukuna ki ngā whānau o Tāmaki ki te Tonga, he mea whiriwhiri nā ngā kaiako o Te Kura o Māngere Pirīti.

Ko tā Aaron D'Souza, "Just the sheer volume of volunteers more than double than what we had last year as you can see there's presents just everywhere we've got so many presents donates it's just been incredible."

He kaitūao a Chistopher Tenisio e whakaheke werawera ana ki te hāpai ake i te kauipapa, "We're just here becuase we're happy to help, Mr D'Suoza the organiser is our teacher and he needed a few boys to come and help out lift up the boxes and we're happy to help especially for families that are less fortunate than us I mean if we get a Christmas why shouldn't they get a Christmas as well."

Nō te tau nei he rua rau mano i tākohangia e wētahi pakihi me te hunga tūmatanui.

Hei tā D'Souza, "This year we've had a few companies donate money, we've been able to go and buy presents, we're not a registered charity we've decided to keep it grass roots and many of the companies that are donating don't mind that they don't get their tax back on the donations they're just happy to be supporting an initiative like this."

Ko te wawata ia a D'Souza kia rēhitatia ka tahi, ka rua he tono pūtea tautoko i te Kāwanatanga.