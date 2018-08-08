He kaupapa orangā-pukuro o ngā marae o Waikato marae mā te whakakore koi corp

He oranga ā-pukoro, ā-taiao te hua o tētahi kaupapa kei te tirohia e ngā marae tekau mā rua o Waikato.

Kei te tuku tono te iwi ki te patu i te koi carp hei hanga wairākau, hei whakakore anō i te kīrehe ki te roto ngā roto.

Ko te tōmina o Ngā marae tōpū o Te Riu o Waikato he whai hua mai i te riha nei te koi carp.

“We're looking at fertiliser, beauty products a whole lot of different things that we're looking at,” i kī atu te heamana o Ngā Marae Tōpū o Te Riu o Waikato a Tawera Nikau.

“We're looking at harvesting that and making sure that the by-product can be turned into a business for our people.”

Ka rangahaua ngā wai e Ngā Tōpū marae o Te Riu o Waikato hei ngā tau e rua, kia kite rānō mēnā āe rānei he kaupapa e tutuki nei i ngā hiahia o ngā ūmanga.

“The data we will collect is catch data,” i mea atu te kaiwhakahaere i te rangahau a Aareka Hopkins.

“We'll set up two nets, oriented north, south, east, west to see if there is any particular movement across the lake by the koi. We'll weigh them, we'll measure them, and we'll count them.”

He ika riha rāwaho te koi carp i ahu mai i ngā whenua o Āhia me Ūropi, i kitea tuatahi i te awa o Waikato i tērā rau tau, e waru tekau mā toru. Tōna whitu rau mano ngā koi carp ki te roto o Waikare ināianei.

“I'm absolutely very confident that it is a very good initiative and it will because its labour intensive create a lot of jobs,” te kupu a te kaitohu o te kamupene o NZ Waterways Restoration.

“Whether you’re netting and netting regularly you need a lot of hands-on.”

Ko Waikare tētehi o ngā roto i te Ika-a-Māui e kaha paitinihia. Wheoi e whakapae ana ngā tōpū marae mā te hopu i te kai carp e piki ake ai te ora o te wai.

“It is a pest it has had an impact on our lakes and our rivers in the Waikato, so we want to start getting rid of it, with a number of other initiatives that we're doing,” i kī atu a Nikau, “hopefully to make sure that our lake and our rivers are clean and drinkable and I suppose swimmable for our kids.”

Ko te matapae ka tīmata ngā mahi hao hei ngā tau e rua me ngā raraunga ka puta i te rangahau.