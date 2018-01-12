He kaupapa kia tokomaha ake ai ngā wāhine Māori kaipakihi i Tāmaki Makaurau

He rōpū kai-pakihi o Tāmaki e whai nei kia tokomaha ake ai ngā wāhine māori kai-pakihi. He kaupapa tēnei nā te rōpū Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development.

Hei tā te kaiwhakatū, tumuwhakarae o KidsCoin, he pai ake te tokomaha o ngā kaipakihi Māori!

“My words would be just to come along because it's a really welcoming environment,” i kī atu a Brittany Tei.

“It's a place where you can actually get help with what you're doing and get new knowledge.”

E rua tau ki muri i toa ai a Teei i te whakataetae auaha ā-tihi o ATEED arā, DIGMYIDEA. Ināianei, e whakatairanga ana a ATEED ki a Pukamata hei pātaritari i te hunga wahine Māori ki tā rātou uepū pakihi o Whāriki - Tāmaki Makaurau Business Network.

I mea atu te kaiwhakahaere a Te Ngaronoa Mahanga, “We wanted to work alongside a variety of different sectors, food, and beverage, Māori tourism, Māori fashion, design, architecture.”

Mai i tōna tīmatatanga i te tau rua mano tekau mā rima kua rahi ake ki te ono rau ngā mema.

“We provide Network events every two months, we also encourage Māori businesswomen to host their own events,” i kōrero atu a Mahanga.

“We're happy to invite the Whāriki Network to their organisations, their workplaces to promote their own businesses in the hopes of investors, Māori business professionals, to be able to give them some financial support, some knowledge, some insight.”

“It really is about all the networking and having the ability to connect with the right people who can actually move things forward,” i mea atu a Teei.

E rima tekau pīriona tāra neke atu te rahinga putea a ngāi Māori ki te ōhanga o te motu. Ko Tāmaki Makaurau te taonenui ōhanga kaitā ka hanga i te toru tekau mā waru ōrau o ngā rawa

Hei tā Māhanga he ihumanea ngā wāhine Māori hei tākoha mō te ōhanga o te motu.

“The big thing that stands out for me personally is their knowledge around whānau,” i kī atu ia. “Understanding that in order to have a prosperous whānau you do need to have whānau who all work and who would like to be their own bosses.”

Ka tū te hui o Whāriki e haere ake nei hei te rua tekau mā rima o tēnei marama, hei mua i te taurima o Te Pou Herenga Waka, hei te rā whakanui o Tāmaki Makaurau.