He kaupapa kia kore ai e moumou te kai, engari kia whakahokia kē ki te hapori

He kaupapa kai tukurua e whakahaeretia ana ki Te Tai Tokerau, he rima mano kirokaramu te nui o ngā toenga kai kua kohia i ngā whare hoko kai, ā, kua whakahokia ki te hapori.

E kawe ana ēnei tāngata i te kaupapa, kia kore ai e moumou te kai, engari kia whakahokia kē ki te hapori.

Ko tā te kaiwhakahaere, ko tā Carol Peters, "This is really important cause there's a lot of food that we produce in Te Tai Tokerau, probably 40% of the food that we produce is discarded."

Ko tā tētahi kaimahi, ko tā Samantha Cassidy, he uaua mā ngā whānau rawa kore ki te hoko kai hauora, he taumahatanga e whakamāurutia nei e Whakaora Kai.

"To know that we were going to get kai that was avocado's, fruits, apples, to give out to the organisations and others that provide for our whānau out there sustainable healthy kai, I thought, oh man, that's what we need."

O ngā tamariki o Te Tai Tokerau, e waru tekau mā rima ōrau te nui e noho pohara ana, e whai wāhi ana te kaupapa tuku kai ki roto i ngā kura.

E ai kit e tūmuaki o Manaia View School, "The kids are just over the moon and a lot of these kids are the ones that we're providing breakfast for and morning tea and lunch anyway."

Ko tā Cassidy, "We feel a bit like Santa Clause, Hanakoko giving that kai over and seeing the smiles especially on the tamariki's face."

Nō te rangi nei tēnei kaupapa i rewa motuhake ki Whangarei, ko te rautaki, kia horahia ki ngā pito katoa o Te Tai Tokerau.