He kaupapa iwi taketake tuatahi i te ao hei kohikohi putea tautoko a te marea

E whakamahi ana ngā kaipakihi Māori i ētahi huarahi kē atu hei hao ake i ngā putea tautoko a te marea e kīa ana, ko Tā Koha. He kaupapa kohikohi putea tautoko kia whai hua ai te Māori hei ngā rā kei tua. He tauira tuatahi tēnei i waenga i a Pledge Me me Te Rōpū Whanaketanga mō ngā Wāhine Māori.

He pakihi me whai huruhuru mai i ngā putea tautoko a te marea, whērā i te umanga wāhi hangarau mahi ngātahi o Ngahere Communities.

“Putea we needed to raise that involved the people that were into the concept, into the kaupapa we were running,” i mea atu te rangatira a Manawa Udy.

“And number two that didn't mean that we were either having to pay back heaps more money or having to sell our kaupapa and our vision to someone else.”

He huhua atu ngā momo pakihi arā, a Kiwi Kai, Ecotourism, Virtual Reality Tech kia tūhonohono ai te tangata ki tōna hau kāinga, me te kamokamo tautaiao tuatahi ka hangaia e ngā huruhuru o te paihama.

“I'm using part of the pelt that's often discarded in commercial use, we handcraft lashes out of it,” i kī atu a Sharee Wilkinson o Moka Lashes.

“Using environmentally friendly processes already, with their processing of the pelts as well as their treatment of the animals, cruelty-free trapping and quick kill.”

Koianei te kaupapa kohikohi putea tautoko ā iwi taketake ka whakarewa ki te ao, me te putea "Hei Kai Kei Aku Ringa" a te kāwanatanga.

“Not many Māori were engaging in the crowd-funding space,” te kōrero a Kay-Maree Dunn o MWDI.

“For our side Māori Women's Development Inc, many of our wahine that we do connect with were unable to access our loans, so we wanted to look at another platform where our people could access crowdfunding.”

“I'm looking at doing an equity campaign,” i kī atu a Wilkinson, “I want to offer it to everyone who's registered with Ngāpuhi Rūnanga first because that's my people, that's my name. And then from there on it will be offered to the rest of New Zealand.”

Ka wātea te marea ki te hoko i ngā hea o Moka Lashes hei te toru tekau o Mahuru.