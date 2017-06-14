He kaupapa hōu ki Tāmaki Mākaurau ka hanga whare hōu me ngā tūranga mahi

Ko tōna tikanga e hia rau ngā turanga mahi ka whakawāteahia ki te puku o Tāmaki i ētahi hanga hanganga hōu, he kotahi mano, e rima rau kāinga te rahi. E ai ki te kāwanatanga, kei te whakatikatika taua hanganga i te hiahia whare ki roto o Tāmaki ināia tonu nei.

E kaha taunaki ana te Koromatua o Tāmaki Makaurau a Phil Goff i te whakaaetanga hanga i ngā whare hōu ki Te Tātua o Riukiuta

“1500 new homes, as Mayor of Auckland I welcome that we are desperately short of houses, we need those houses. I think the design will be good, the green open space is critical.”

Nō tērā marama i puta ai te mahere o te kāwana kia hanga i ngā whare hōu i Tāmaki Makaurau hei ngā tau tekau kei te aroaro. E toru tekau mā rima mano iti iho ngā whare i tō te hiahia o te hunga e noho ana ki reira. E whitu mano rua rau noaiho ngā whare i hanga i tērā tau.

Hei tā te Minita Tiaki Taiao a Nick Smith, “Today's announcement of this compromise agreement for Three Kings is hugely significant for Auckland and more broadly around the issue of housing for the city. The only sustainable solution to the housing issue is getting more homes built.”

E ai ki ngā kaiwhakaahu e ai ki a Fletcher Residential i tīmata te kaupapa e rima tau ki muri. Kotahi ira rua pīriona tāra te utu, ka noho i raro i te maunga o Te Tātua o Riukiuta.

Hei tā te Tukuwhakarae o Fletcher a Steve Evans, “We've also been lucky to work about seven different iwi that had mana whenua over the land. They have been fantastic in terms of being able to understand what the desires of the old and the new are and how the best fit together, so the ability to look after the land, the ability to put green spaces in amongst housing.”

Ka tīmata ngā mahi hangahanga kia oti ngā whakaritenga katoa mō ngā kāinga ka hangaia hei ngā tau e waru ki te tekau e heke mai nei.