He kaupapa ā-kura hei whakaawe i ngā mātua ki te pōti

He kaupapa ako te mātauranga torangapū ki te kura o Flanshaw Road, i te kawenga ake o te hōtaka 'Bring An Adult' a Te Riu Roa hei whakaawe i ngā mātua o te kura ki te tuku pōti.

Ka whai parirau ēnei tauira tau tuarima, tuaono hoki hei whai whakaaro ki ngā take torangapū.

"I think it's very important that my parents have a say in who becomes a part of the government."

"If you don't vote then the person you will want is just gonna not make it in cause it could just be your vote that makes it not count."

"When I'm older I'm gonna be voting and I think that everyone should vote too cause it's going to be a great change if we do vote."

Ko tā tētahi kaiako ko tā Mandy Martin, me tā i te mātauranga torangapū ki ngā rautaki ā-kura, me noho motuhake hoki te kaupapa ki ngā whakawhitinga kōrero a ngā tauira ki o rātou mātua.

"When I was at school we didn't talk a lot about politics or the prime minister or anything like that so it's helped teachers learn more about the political parties and be able to teach the kids."

Neke atu i te hauwhā o ngā kaipōti o Te Atatū i noho puku i te pōtitanga o te tau rua mano ngahuru mā whā. E ai ki tētahi o ngā mema o Te Riu Roa, a Greg Patel, i pērā hoki te rite i ngā pōtitanga e toru kua pahure.

"It's not about getting people to vote for anybody or against anything it's just about getting all of our community out to the polling booths encouraging the parents to make the most of their rights."

Ko te manako ia, mā te hōtaka 'Bring An Adult' ngā tatauranga pōti e whakapiki, toko ono katoa ngā kura o te rohe e whai wāhi ana ki te kaupapa.