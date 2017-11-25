He karere pātuhi ka tukuna puta noa i Aotearoa

Hei te Rātapu, he karere pātuhi ka tukuna e te Rākau Whakamarumaru ki ngā waea pūkoro huri noa i Aotearoa hei whakamātautau i te hangarau hōu e whakamōhio atu ai te hunga nei ki tētahi aituā. He hangarau, kaare e taea e te tangata te karo.

Ka tau atu he whakatūpato ki tou ake waea pūkoro.

Hei tā te Minita Rākau Whakamarumaru Chris Faa'foi, “It's a very reliable system, unlike a normal text or sms we're using different technology that's because traditional text or sms service is prone to get overloaded so we wanted to make sure that messages are getting through.”

Ka tuku atu ngā tohu ki waenganui i te ono me te whitū karaka hei te pō, horekau he utu ki ngā tāngata..

“For the test on Sunday we're going to be sending out messages countrywide right across NZ but in the real emergency it depends on the situation we are able to target messages to certain parts of the country if need be.”

He tohu tēnei ki Aotearoa kia mōhio ai ā hea ka tū hei parekura nui. Heoi kaua arokore ki ētahi atu ano paoho i tangi ki ētahi takiwā.

“It's quite a sizeable investment for civil defence it's going to cost $18 million dollars to make sure we can set this up properly and to run over the next four years but that is to make sure that we get the best possible information to New Zealanders whether they be in Northland or Southland.”

Tē tāea te katoa o ngā waea pūkoro te whiwhi i āua tohu otirā tē tāea hoki te whakakore i te whiwhinga ō tāua tohu.