He karanga mō tētahi whare āhuru i te au o ngā whapae mō te taitōkai

Me wawe te whakarite whare hei whakaruruhau i te hunga kore kāinga. Koia te whakahau ā tētahi kai-hāpai i te iwi nei i te nui o ngā mahi taitōkai e pā kau ana ki a rātou, e ai ki ngā whakapae.

He mate nui kāore e kitea i roto i te kaingakoretanga, he kupu whakapae kua puea ake mō te taitōkai ki te hunga moe tiriti ki Tāmaki Makaurau.

E ai ki tētahi māngai mō te hunga kainga kore, ki a Audrey van Ryn, "People get attacked on the street, rapes happen every night, it's just not safe."

Ka noho a Tracie Winchcombe ki ngā tiriti, ko tāna ki a Te Kāea, "You hear women screaming their heads off because they're being raped and beaten up."

Ko tā Van Ryn, ehara i te mea ko ngā tūkinotanga ā waho anake ngā mōreareatanga. E matapaetia ana ka heke te pāhamana ki te iwa hei apōpō, ā, e toru ngā tāngata kore kainga i mate i te makariri i tau kua hori.

"It's also unhealthy, it's cold, people who are already ill just get sicker. They shouldn't have to sleep in the street, they shouldn't have to sleep in their cars."

E ai ki te kaiārahi takirua o Te Rōpu Kākāriki, ki a Marama Davidson, "We lost two people in the streets of Manurewa, my own community last winter, winter's coming up again, if we lose more people that will be on us."

I kōrero a Te Kāea ki Ngā Pirihimana o Aotearoa, e whai whakaaro ana rātou ki te hunga kaingakore, ā, ka mahi tahi rātou ki ētahi ratonga ki te tautoko i tērā hunga. E āki ana Ngā Pirihimana i te hunga e noho mōrearea ana ki te whakapā atu ki a rātou.

Anō I a Tracie Winchcombe, "I'm concerned for myself and the safety of myself because I have hardly any options."

Kua hōatu a Van Ryn i tētahi tāpaetanga kōrero ki te Kaunihera o Tāmaki Makau Rau, e rua mano ngā kaitautoko i waitohu ki te whakatūwhera i tētahi whare moe.