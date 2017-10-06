He kamupene e whakakākahu ana ngā tāngata e whai mahi ana

He kamupene hōu i Te Matau a Māui e kīa nei ko Pursuit, ko tāna mahi, he whakakākahu i te hunga kimi mahi. He kaupapa tēnei nā Moira McGarva-Ratapu i whakarewa, kia māia ake ai te tangata e kimi mahi ana.

He timatanga hōu mō Deidre Tahuri, rima tekau ōna tau, he āhua hōu hoki tēnei, mōna.

Hei tā Tahuri, “I feel like a brand new person you know what I mean? It's something that I've never ever done.It's given me heaps of confidence I don't know if the clothing I think the whole experience has given me heaps of confidence.”

He kaiwhakatika whare aia, heoi ko tāna e whai nei, he whakatūria e ia tōna ake kaumpene whakatika whare.

“I want to have my own business I'm sick of making someone else rich.”

Kei te mahi tahi a Pursuit ki te taha o Te Manatū Whakahiato Ora nā rātou anō ngā tāngata i tono atu ki a rātou.

“Once they've got a job interview they will be referred to us, we dress them, get their CV updated help them with job interviewing skills and dress them, so they get a full outfit, shoes handbag, jewellery dress, suits.”

Ko tā tēnei kamupene papori, he tākoha i ngā kākāhu tawhito me ngā kākāhu hou mō te mahi.

E ai kit e Tumuwhakarae o Chamber of Commerce a Wayne Walford, “It is original there are other models around but nobody does the male and female so we've got a lot of young people out there are not in employment or not in training who just need the confidence and given permission to be fabulous and sometimes clothes can do that.”

I tēnei wā tonu he tuarua Te Matau a Māui i te nui o ngā tāngata e noho kore mahi ana, nā whai anō te hiahia o Pursuit kia whakaheke aua tatauranga.

