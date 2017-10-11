He kaitaunaki rangatahi no Ōtara e karanga ana kia aro pū te motu ki ngā hiahia a te hunga rangatahi

He kaitaunaki rangatahi no Ōtara a Caleb Va'a e karanga ana ki ngā hapori o Aotearoa kia aro pū ki ngā hiahia a te hunga rangatahi. He mea puta ao ake i te matenga o tētahi rangatahi a Morrocco Tai.

Ko tēnei te wiki tuarua o ngā hararei ā-kura, ā, e hanga rēhia ana ngā taiohi o Ōtara, engari ko tā te kaitaunaki rangatahi a Caleb Va'a, me kaha ake te tautoko i te hunga rangatahi.

"Drugs plays a massive influence in our young people's lives, no jobs, the struggle of parents putting bread on the table, self-worth, identity, knowing who they are, and if they don't find love at home, they walk out to the street and find love with their friends."

He kaiarahi take hauora a Shaun Tautali ki South Seas Healthcare ki Ōtara, ko tāna, mo ngā tau e rua kua pahure, kua aro rātou ki te hauora o te rangatahi, ehara ki ngā take whakamātau tinana noa.

"We look at kids just being real and letting them tell their stories and I think that it's important that we listen to their stories and give them that opportunities to see what's really going on and their struggles in the community."

Nā te matenga o te taiohi a Morocco Tai, huri ai ngā whakaaro o Va'a. Ko tāna, he wero atu ki te motu kia noho ngākau nui rātou ki ngā rangatira o āpōpō.

"They don't see what's behind that face of the boy that passed away, they don't know what he's going through, they see a face value and they take what he does just to be a norm."

Kua tohua te aituā ki te Independent Police Conduct Authority, ā, kei te whakahaere mātaitanga hoki ngā Pirihimana.