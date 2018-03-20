He kaipanoni kēmū ki te rāngai hangarau

He rangahau kua puta i a TupuToa, he hinonga poipoi rangatahi Māori, e mea ana he tekau mā whitu ōrau noa iho o ngā kamupene kairangi ono tekau, he kaiwhakahere ehara i te Pākehā. Nō te rangi nei kōrero atu a Te Kāea ki tētahi raukura o te hōtaka TupuToa, kua tomo atu nei ki te rāngai hangarau.

Mai i Otara ki te rāngai hangarau he kaipanoni kēmū, te rangatahi nei a Timoti Wharewaka.

Ko tāna, "I like to act as a role model for my own community in Otara and my family because I know that we have the power to do it all it takes is hard work and a lot of mahi."

Nā te hōtaka TupuToa i tūwhera ai te tatau, nāwai rā ka whai tūranga pūmau ki te kamupene hangarau a Accenture hei Kaitautoko Pūmana Tautono.

Hei tā Timoti Wharewaka, “For me stepping into a place like that and understanding the importance of my culture and how I can really add value to this organisation to help solve their problems it's really something I've tried to embrace.”

Nō te tau kua hipa hono atu ai a Accenture ki te hōtaka TupuToa, he kaupapa e tūhono ana i ngā rōpū whakahaere ki ngā whare wānanga, ki ngā tauira mai i ngā whānau Māori, Iwi Moutere anō hoki. Ko Wharewaka tērā kua whai hua i tēnei ara.

“Being able to connect with other young Māori and Pacifica students, sharing dreams and aspirations to better our people and get into these corporate organisations it's really something that we can really achieve,” te kī a Wharewaka.

Ko tā Accenture, mā te whakakao i ngā kaimahi Māori, Iwi Moutere anō hoki, e whānui ake ngā whakaaro, e whanake ai ngā mahi.

“By bringing on these grad as interns into our organisation we're helping to solve our client problems with that unique thought and thinking that's coming from NZ,” koia tā te tumu o Cloud First ki Accenture NZ a Daniel Lund.

Ko te pae tawhiti a Timoti Wharewaka he whakatū i tōna ake kamupene, ka mutu, he whakahoki i ngā hua ki tōna ake hapori.