He kainga iwi taketake hou i Te Matau a Māui

He whenua tekau mā rima heketea te rahi ki Pā Harakeke i Te Matau a Māui ka tū hei kainga iwi taketake. He tuatahitanga ki Aotearoa nei e kīa nei ko te kainga nei o Waingākau.

Ki tēnei taha o Te Aranga Marae ki Pā Harakeke tū ai tētahi pā kāinga iwi taketake engari ehara kē tēnei i te kainga papori.

Hei tā te Heamana o Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga a Mike Paku, “What do you mean indigneous co-housing what's the difference from this to the social housing model?”

He whare kōtahi ruma te rahi tae atu ki ngā whare e whā ngā ruma, he kaupapa hei whakangawari i te hia kainga o te hapori nei mai i te turakitanga o ngā kainga kaporeihana i te tau rua mano tekau mā tahi.

E ai ki tētahi Kaiwhakahaere o te kaupapa a Emma Horgan, "The housing situation is fairly dire here [Flaxmere] rental properties tend to see 10 - 15 people show up to rent and there is actually very few listings for Flaxmere.”

Ki te whenua nei whakatū ai ngā whare kōtahi rau rua tekau, ko ia whare ka whai taitara.

Hei tā Paku, “There will be 120 affordable new houses will be built all on their own freehold title with " prices are ranging from 140,000 for a single bedroom up to approximately 375,000 for a four-bedroom home.”

Kei te tautoko te kaunihera o Heretaunga i te kaupapa heoi hei te rua tau rā anō tata oti ai te mahi.