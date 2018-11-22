He kaihoe toa, he kaiurungi toa

Kua whakaingoatia a Kiwi Campbell o Horouta Waka Hoe ki Tūranganui a Kiwa, ki ngā whiringa toa o Ngā Tohu Hākinakina Māori o Aotearoa.

“I always started coaching at just a grassroots level with just an under 12, under 13's team so that's what it's been about for me and actually continuing to build that development,” te kī a Kiwi Campbell (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Porou, Te Whānau a Apanui).

Kua tohua a Kiwi Campbell ki ngā whiringa toa mō wāna mahi whakaako ki te karapu o Horouta Waka Hoe. I toa kē i a ia te taonga nei i te tau 2016.

“It's amazing to be a part of such a high-achieved group, those coaches have done some amazing things internationally and I'm just really proud to be lined up against them”, says Campbell.

Kua tohua hoki a Kiwi Campbell ki te kapa toa o te tau, nānā i hoe tahi ki te kapa Wāhine o Aotearoa, rātau i toa i te whakataetae waka ama o te ao ki Tahiti.

Hei tā Campbell, “Once again we're just honoured and very proud to be a part and very proud to be Māori and a part of such a special event, the calibre like I said earlier is right up there, so we're happy just be there”.

Kua roa e poipoi ana i ngā kaihoe rangatahi, hai tā Kiwi Campbell he whakawhanake i te hapori.

“I've seen a lot of paddlers come through my way who have transitioned quite nicely into their opens divisions, and world champions so for me that's where I hope the kids aspire to and I like to be a part of that journey for them,” te kī a Campbell.

Hai te Rāhoroi tū ai te pō tuku taonga.