He kai-pupuhi tangata kei te kimihia e te ture i te tuawhenua o Te Taitokerau. E ai ki ngā kōrero, nāna tētahi tokorua i pupuhi kia mate i te ahiahi nei ki tētahi moka tuawhenua, pātata atu ki Whangarei.

He tangata tuatoru hoki i pūhia, ā kei te tauwhirotia ia ki te tari o te ora. Kei a Lynette Amoroa ngā taipitopito kōrero.

He wāhi taurikura a Whareora, heoi i te rā nei ka huri hei whare o te mate.

Ko te tokotoru katoa i te wāhi kotahi, i te rori o Mt Tiger i Whareora, i te wā i rere ai nga matā. E whakapaetia ana, tokorua o rātou i pūhia kia mate, a ko te tuatoru kei te whai oranga. He rongo ohorere ki ngā kainoho.

Hei tā tētahi Kainoho ki Whangarei a Ken Berry, “I look after a forest up the top of Tiger Mountain where it looks like where all the actions been. I was just on my way out to check the gates but I heard from a reliable source that there has been an incident up there. Could be a double shooting.”

I aukatia nga huarahi matua ki Whareora me Parua. Ka mahue te hunga noho i roto i te mataku i te mōhiotanga atu, kaare ano te kai-pupuhi kia mau.

E ai ki tētahi kainoho a Renee Landsdown, “If there is somebody walking around it’s a bit too close to home.”

I puta atu ngā Tauā Pirihimana me te wakatopatopa ki te wāhi. He kore hiahia no nga kainoho ki te hoki ki o rātou kainga.

Hei tā Berry, “This is road is one access to Tiger Mountain from the Waiora side. I understand the other access which is around Para Bay is also closed. I understand from the Police it could be quite a number of hours before everything is cleared.”

Kei te kōrero tonu nga pirihimana ki nga kainoho i Whareora, heoi he whakatupato kia noho tonu ki ro whare.