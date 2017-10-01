He ika para hou i roto i te kihini

He tangata i mautohea i runga ipurangi kua huri ake ki te hanumi i te kai me te wairua hākoakoa hei whakararata i ngā mātinitini huri noa i te āo. Ko Patrick Salmon tērā, he pāpā whai tamariki i komemetia mō te mau moko tehe, kua kōrero motuhake mai ki a Te Kāea mō tana ara whakamua.

Hei tā Patrick Salmon, "I started doing videos on my own Facebook page and then there were consistent comments saying, 'You need to do these videos on Kai Māori'. So I went on and did a trifle, a real fast easy-made trifle and it took off from there."

Mōna, me āta whāngai te hunga mātakitaki heoi anō me wairua Māori te tuku.

"There's a huge, vastly different diversity out there in terms of what Māori are cooking in their kitchen. I think the thing connects everyone together is our humor, the way we cook, the innovative things we come up with like can openers that don't work but we know how to MacGyver it to make it go. Everyone can connect with it.”

Neke atu i te kotahi rau mano tāngata e toro atu ana ki te whārangi Kai Māori. Hei ko tā te kaiurungi, a Hemi Bennett, he mana tō te karawhiu a Salmon.

Hei tā Hemi Bennett, "I think he's hilarious, he's fresh and he's young. He's got a great thing with his family as well, they come and cook. I like the little chocolate drinks that he made with his kids and everybody had a go, so yeah, it just brings family together kai, and kai Māori."

Ko te kauhau mā runga i ēnei momo pāetukutuku tētahi o ngā tino rongoa mō Salmon mai anō i ngā taumahatanga mō te whakapae e mau moko wahine kē ana ia.

"So, I suppose my saving grace from all the controversy that happened a year ago was having the opportunity to join this private wānanga that is under the guise of the beautiful Hinewirangikohu Morgan. And I think with all the teachings that I’ve got from all these wānanga, I’ve been able to implement and pioneer in my own life. There's been a huge change since then," tā Salmon.

Mō ia pōhi, tekau mā rima mano te hunga e whai nei i a ia.

"We got viewers from here in Aotearoa, a lot of viewers tuning in from over the ditch in Australia and then we're going as far as India, Finland, the US, England and they are tuning in every single time so it's great," e mea ana ia.