He hurahura i te oranga taiao ki te hāpua o Te Wherowhero

Kai te mahi ngātahi a Rongowhakaata, a Te Papa Atawhai kia ine i te ora o te taiao ki te takutai ki Muriwai, Te Tairāwhiti. Hei ngā hurahuranga a Te Kāea, he kāenga tēnei ki tētahi momo manu e ngaro haere ana i tēnei ao.

Kei te whakawhiti kōrero, kei te toha mātauranga anō hoki ngā rōpū nei hei hurahura i te oranga taiao ki te hāpua o Te Wherowhero.

DOC employee Jamie Quirk says, “The idea of the bio-blitz is to establish what we have in these unique parts of New Zealand and allow people to find those things and understand them.”

Soraya Pohatu of Rongowhakaata says, “...and so it's changing the behaviours of what occurs down here and using some of the plants to help filter the water to make it cleaner so that the kai that's here can survive.”

Kotahi mano, ono rau ngā manu ‎Tuturiwhatu i te ao whānui, arā koia nei tō rātau ake kōhanga. He kāenga hoki mā ngā kūaka.

“This is where they nest, this is where they feed and that's part of our NZ biodiversity and we all need to be proud of it and look after it,” says Jamie Quirck.

Ko Te Wherowhero te whenua, he pātaka kai o Rongowhakaata o Ngāi Tāmanuhiri. Ka mutu he wāhi e whakapapa atu ana ki te taenga mai o Horouta waka, o Tākitimu waka anō hoki.

Hei tā Dean Hawkins o Rongowhakaata he wāhi e kohia ngā kai Māori arā, ko ngā “Kanae, Pātiki, Pipi, Tuangi, and Kahawai.”

Ko tā Soraya Pohatu, “...activities that we've been able to do here as young children go to the beach, get kai, would be here for the next generation and the next and the next.”

Hei tā Te Papa Atawhai, he mahi whakaohooho i te marea kia whai whakaaro ki āna mahi ka pā kau ki te taiao.

“We come down to the beaches we bring our kids we bring our dogs we go fishing, and in that period of time kids run around dogs run around and they disturb the birds that are nesting and therefore those eggs don't hatch,” te kī a Jamie Quirk.

Hei tā Pohatu kei te whai whakaaro tonu ki ngā tau tekau ki mua.