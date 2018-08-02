He hurahura i te ao o Merata Mita

He amorangi Māori a Merata Mita i ngā mahi aho whakaari o Aotearoa, ka whakanuia ki te whitiāhua. Kua whakarewaina te kiritata " Merata: How Mum decolonised the screen" i te maru o te hōtaka o New Zealand International Film Festival. He kiriata nā Heperi Mita i whakakotahi hei whakanui i ngā mahi a tōna kōka a Merata Mita i ngā wā o te taukumekume ki Aotearoa, otirā i tua atu, puta noa ki te ao whānui.

Hei tā Heperi Tikitere Mita (Ngāti Rangiwewehi), “This wahine toa filmmaker, stealing films to make protest films, hiding films from the cops because they're after it for evidence against people in the movement. Cops coming after them, cops raiding the house, those types of things, to find the footage that she had shot of protest movement meetings of protest activities.”

Nā Merata Mita ngā kiriata rongonui i ngā wā i te tū ai te pūehu ki Takaparawhau, arā ko Bastion Point: Day 507 tērā, Āpiti atu, nō te taenga mai o ngā Springboks i te tau waru tekau mā tahi anō hoki, arā ko Patu! tērā.

Ko tā Heperi Tikitere Mita, “You know they were arresting people this was 81’, this was 78’, the era of the Polynesian Panthers, Ngā Tama Toa, they were after those people and mum had those connections and she was filming those people.”

“The revolution isn’t just running out with a gun. If a film I make causes indigenous people to feel stronger about themselves, then I’m achieving something worthwhile for the revolution.” - Merata Mita.

Nō te tau waru tekau mā waru, nāna tonu te kiriata Mauri, i whakakao, ā, koia te wahine Māori tuatahi i tū takitahi hei kaitohutohu kiriata.

Ko tā te kaiarahi ko tā Chelsea Winstanley, “We definitely have come a long way, still a long way to go but the fact that we are making films on a world stage, that was the community that I hope she was hoping to build so we are getting there definitely, but it's because of her...And she's created all these incredible relationships with indigenous communities, if she hadn't done that, we wouldn't have this worldwide global whānau that we have now and that's special.”

Hei tā Heperi Mita, he hurahura i ngā āhua kāre pera e mōhiotia whānuitia.

“I always just knew her a very loving mum, and I think the public perception that it's very hard to be both of those things but to me, that's exactly what she was she could walk both worlds and that's the story that I wanted to portray,” te kī a Heperi Mita.

Ka puta te kiriata nei i Aotearoa i te hōtaka o NZIFF, kātahi ka kawea atu ki te ao whānui.