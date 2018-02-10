He huinga whai kiko tuatahi a Winston rāua ko te Minita Aorere o Ahitereiria

Ko te hui tuatahi ki wāenga i ngā Minita Aorere o Aotearoa me Ahitereiria a Winston Peters rāua ko Julie Bishop ki Waiheke i Tāmaki Makaurau. Ko ngā take whakamarumaru ki Te Moana-nui-a Kiwa me Āhia-ki-te-Rawhiti ētahi o ngā take nui i whiua ki te tēpū whiriwhiri.

Ko tā Peters ka nui ngā hua i puta i ngā kōrero ka tū ia ono marama, me te huhua o ngā kaupapa kōrero e hāngai ana whērā i ngā take tauhokohoko me ngā mahi whakatumatuma ki tāwāhi.

Hei tā Bishop ko te whakapakari i te whanaungatanga ki te mahi ngātahi te tino ito.

“New Zealand is our essential partner and natural partner. And that will continue,” i kōrero atu ia.

“We don’t always agree but we are able to work through any disagreements in a very positive way. And the deep affection between Australians and New Zealanders will continue.”

I pātai atu mātou o Te Kāea ki a Bishop mō ngā aue kua puta mai i ngā mauhere o Aotearoa ki Ahitereiria, me a rātou nawe kia aro mai ki ō rātou hiahia. E whakapae ana rātou kei te tino rongo rātou i te hahau o te rākau ture ki reira.

“Our laws apply across the board, they're not directed at New Zealand. These visa laws apply to all countries with respect to Australia,” i mea atu ia.

“Cases are being managed and discussed and I reiterate Australia's commitment to consult with New Zealand on matters that effect New Zealand citizens and affect our relationships.”

Ko te TPP tētehi atu kaupapa kōrero me te kī taurangi ā ngā minita e rua he hua nui ka puta mō ngā whenua e rua.

“We see it as an opportunity to really drive jobs growth in our exports sector. Australia like New Zealand is an open export orientated market economy,” i kī atu a Bishop.

“We depend for economic growth and standard of living on selling our goods and services into existing markets or new markets around the world.”

Ka mea atu a Peters, “The Trump administration was out on of TPP on the same grounds as the present government of New Zealand was out before the last election.”

“But the reality is we've made giant steps in changing some of the issues and clauses that concerned us to do with our sovereignty and to do with the judicial findings there might be in whatever in what tribunal it might be.”

Kua timata nga whakawhitinga korero ki waenga i nga minita, me te whakatau ka kawea ngā hua o tenei hui ki Poihakena hei tera mārama kia wananga ano ki waenga ia pirimia Malcolm Turnbull rāua ko Jacinda Adern.