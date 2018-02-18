Kei te whai ētahi rangatahi o Tāmaki Makaurau ki te Tonga kia tōia i te aro a te hunga rangatahi ki te ao matihiko e whanake nei. Nāwai rā ka hua mai te huihuinga i rangatahi Y-Tech 2K18 tuatahi.

He huinga matihiko nā te rangatahi, mā te rangatahi.

Tekau mā ono nga tau a John Chen, he tauira ki Te Kura Tuarua o Manurewa nāna anō te hui i whakarite me wētahi o wāna hoa, arā ko tāna, "Providing the opportunity for youth, technology is an option and the tech sector is going to change the world."

"We really want them to see that techonolgy is a cool pathway to actually achieve you know something different for them but also their families."

He tauira o te Te Kura Tuarua o Manurewa a Jennifer (NgāPuhi), hei tāna "It really gives us a sense of hope and potential that we can make something out of ourselves."

He kohinga tauira mai i ngā kura whā tekau, i tae atu ki te hopu i ngā kōrero, ki te tomo ki rō poka pū arā, he whakahaere karetao, he waihanga ā-rorohiko, he mātauranga hangarau, he hanga kēmu, he tā hanga 3D anō hoki.

E pā ana ki ngā pūkenga ko tā Jennifer, "Figuring new uses for things, how we can sell it, what caters to people, what are people going to buy."

Ko tā Chen, "Hone the skills like creative thinking and problem solving and I think we just need to look forward to the future."

Hei tā ngā kaiwhakahaere a CreateOps ahakoa te aha, ka whai hua ngā rangatahi i ngā pūkenga matihiko.

"Technology is part of every business today, no matter what you do you need to know something about technology," Edwina Mistry (CreateOps).

Kei te pīrangi a CreateOps ki te hari i te kaupapa nei ki te motu.