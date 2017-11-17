He huarani a kanikani kia kite ai te taha Tāne

He tokorua Māori-Pasifika tērā me tā rāua tāera kanikani ka tū ki te ātamira o Te Kura Kanikani o Aotearoa mo tāna whakangahau rima tekau tau. He aronga tā rāua wahanga ki ngā momo āhua tama tāne.

He kitenga tōmua i te kanikani motuhake a te tokorua nei. Ka tū ki te atamira mo te whakaaturanga rima tekau tau.

Hei tā tētahi Kaikanikani a Toa Paranihi (Ngāti Porou, Tūwharetoa), "The piece is called S.U.B which stands for Salubrious Unified Brotherhood. I suppose we start off very stand-off and then explore various other emotions and masculinity states and end up in a unified brotherhood kind of a way where we're dancing together and in sync; here as at the start it was the complete opposite."

He kaikani hip-hop te tokorua nei, ā, na tēnei ko tā raua ake tāera motuhake ka kite. He ringa āwhina tā te kaiako Victoria Columbus.

Hei tā tētahi Kaikanikani a Dancer Connor Masseurs (Hāmoa), “"The choreography was directed by Victoria Columbus but the choreography was essentially made by us and she generated it by giving us tasks and such."

Ko S.U.B tētahi o ngā whakaari tekau ki te whakaaturanga, ēngari ka noho ko rāua anake te rōpū he tokorua anake ngā kaikanikani.

“The fact there's only two of us is a big difference because the other three pieces have 20-plus [people] so already that's quite a dramatic difference but as well as the choreographic decisions and the stylistic side this is a pretty different duo."

Ka tū te whakaaturanga ki Pōneke hei te rua tekau ma whā o Whiringā-a-Rangi mo ngā e rua.